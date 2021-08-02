DECATUR — Granite City high grad junior D.J. Millett has been named the Millikin University Wrestling Team's Big Blue’s Rookie of the Year. The junior was also a letter winner.

Millikin University wrestling program recently announced its letter winners for the 2020-21 season.

Head Coach Ryan Birt led the Big Blue to a stellar season in the program’s sixth season of competition. Millikin won its second straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Championships with nine All-Conference performers including four individual CCIW Champions. Three wrestlers earned NWCA All-American honors with Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) winning a NWCA National Championship.

The team presented several awards with senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) being named the team’s Most Valuable Wrestler and winner of the Hardest Worker Award. Sophomore Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.) received the team’s Most Improved Wrestler Award.

Here are the wrestlers earning Millikin varsity letters in 2020-21:

First Letter

Freshman Colton Burtle (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.)

Junior Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College)

Freshman Micah Downs (Wapella, Tolono Unity H.S.)

Freshman Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion, H.S.)

Freshman Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.)

Senior Shaylan Loomis Lucas (Rock Island, Lincoln College)

Freshman Nathan Melton (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.)

Junior DJ Millett (Granite City, H.S.)

Freshman Trey Pearcy (Charleston, H.S.)

Freshman Omar Rosas (El Centro, Calif., Central Union H.S.)

Freshman Cade Scott (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.)

Freshman Ruben Silvas (Whiting, Ind., H.S.)

Junior Nick White (Chicago, Ill., Triton College)

Second Letter

Senior Hunter Crowley (Mahomet, Mahomet Seymour H.S.)

Senior Logan Hagerbaumer (Quincy, H.S.)-CCIW Champion, NWCA All-American

Sophomore Cam Lee (Auburn, H.S.)

Sophomore Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.)—CCIW Champion, NWCA All-American

Sophomore Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.)

Junior Joey Rivera (Coal City, Lincoln College)

Sophomore Gus Wheeler (Mt. Zion, H.S.)

Third Letter

Junior Scott Bauer (Crestwood, Marist H.S.)

Senior Elijah Diaz (Fontana, California, Mt. San Antonio College)

Fourth Letter

Senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.)—CCIW Champion, NWCA National Champion

Senior Tristan Birt (Dubuque, Iowa, Walhert Catholic H.S.)—CCIW Champion

Senior Daniel McNally (Grant Park, H.S.)

For more information on Millikin wrestling including team and individual results go to

https://athletics.millikin.edu/sports/wrestling.

