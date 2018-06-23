GRANITE CITY - Drew Wielgus has spent a lot of his life on a golf course.

Drew’s father Mike Wielgus’ is the head golf coach at Granite City High School and his family lived almost literally on Legacy Golf Course.

Drew signed June 14 to attend Lewis and Clark Community College. He was a star four-year golfer for Granite City and a second-team All-Southwestern Conference player this past year. Drew was Granite City’s No. 1 golfer the last two years.

“I picked up golf in about sixth or seventh grade,” Wielgus said. “Whenever I was in sixth grade we moved out near Legacy. I quit soccer in about seventh grade and lived on the golf course. I could play every day and it became a habit. I like the back yard.”

“I live right on a hole and I start on hole 11, then play 11, 12 and 13 and start and loop around the front and it takes about an hour to play. I play that all the time.”

Drew qualified for the IHSA sectional this season. He said he is excited to play golf at LCCC.

“I always wanted to play one of my sports in college,” he said. “Playing golf is a fun one and one of the sports you can play forever. Ever since I picked up golf I have loved playing. I am really excited about playing at LCCC. I really like the layout of the school. It is not too big and it will be easy to figure out where my classes are. The golf coach and the team members are all really nice.”

Drew hopes to pursue a career in pharmacy, starting at LCCC, then transferring to a four-year school.

