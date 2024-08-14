GRANITE CITY – In a heartfelt ceremony today, Firefighter Matt Clark was promoted from Engineer to Captain within the Granite City Fire Department. The event marked the conclusion of the department's promotion ceremonies.

Clark, a 17-year veteran of the department, received his new gold badge from his wife while his son stood by his side. The promotion was a moment of pride for Clark and his family, as well as his colleagues in the fire department.

"Matt is a 17-year veteran with the department and will make a wonderful Captain," a representative from Granite City Firefighters Local 253 said.

The promotion ceremony, held at the fire department headquarters, was attended by fellow firefighters, family members, and local officials. Clark's dedication and experience were highlighted as key factors in his advancement to the rank of Captain.

Clark's promotion is seen as a significant step in his career and a testament to his commitment to serving the community. As he takes on his new role, he is expected to continue contributing to the department's mission with the same dedication and professionalism he has shown over the past 17 years.

