GRANITE CITY - Granite City firemen responded with the city's police department quickly to an extremely serious blaze in the 2100 block of Nameoki Road to a single-family home.

The firemen attacked the blaze in intense fashion. Thanks to that effort, a nearby apartment complex was saved. There appeared to be some slight melting of outside plastic to the apartment structure next door, but nothing significant.

The home damage was extreme. There was no word from Granite City Fire Department on the origin of the fire.



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

