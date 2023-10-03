Granite City Fire And Police Respond To Serious Fire On Washington Avenue
GRANITE CITY - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a serious structure fire.
"Upon arrival, officers located a large amount of smoke in the area," Granite City Major Gary Brooks, the assistant chief, said Tuesday afternoon.
"After the fire was extinguished, the Granite City Fire Department advised officers that a fire investigation would be conducted," Brooks said. "At this time, no further information will be released."
