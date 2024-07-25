ST LOUIS, Mo. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world's leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society. The university draws students to St. Louis from more than 110 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 16,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

These are the area students named to the Dean's List:

Bethalto

(62010) - Allie Lively is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Article continues after sponsor message



Edwardsville

(62025) - Dev Mathur graduated in May from the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

(62025) - Dhruv Mathur is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

(62025) - Taylor Simpson is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.



Granite City

(62040) - Clara Nipper is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

More like this: