GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man accused of selling cocaine out of his residence has been charged with armed violence and more after officers discovered a firearm, cocaine, cannabis, and more in his possession.

Sean P. Rash, 30, of Granite City, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (another Class X felony), and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (a Class 3 felony).

Rash was allegedly found in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, over 15 grams of cocaine, and more than 30 grams of cannabis on Oct. 30, 2023. A petition filed to deny his pretrial release states the items were discovered as officers executed a search warrant.

“Defendant was identified as selling cocaine from his residence. Officers executed a search warrant, finding cocaine, cannabis and mushrooms, as well as indicia of delivery,” the petition states. “Officers also located a 9mm handgun.”

While Rash reportedly did not admit to selling the cocaine, he did admit to possessing both substances and the firearm, as well as selling the cannabis, according to the petition.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Rash, who was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

