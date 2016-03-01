BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ALTON SECTIONAL FIRST ROUND

GRANITE CITY 58, COLLINSVILLE 53 (2OT): Southwestern Conference rivals Granite City and Collinsville battled to the wire – and beyond – in their IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional first-round clash Monday night.

The Warriors, thanks to a three-point shot from Jake Roustio with 43.4 seconds to go in the second overtime, outlasted the Kahoks 58-53 to advance to a Tuesday night semifinal matchup against state-ranked Quincy; the game commences at 7 p.m., with the winner moving into Friday night's regional final and a berth in next week's Collinsville Sectional.

The game was tight the entire way, neither team being able to get much of a lead on each other; Malique Mason of Granite and Chandler Buehne of Collinsville traded three-pointers down the stretch that eventually sent the game to overtime. Both teams scored only once in the first OT before the Warriors finally took control in the second half following Roustio's three-ball.

Tra Allen led Granite with 22 points, with Kenny Berry getting 13 and Roustio 11; Buehne led the Kahoks with 15, with Tommy Maden and Zach Flora each scoring 10.

The Warriors went to 14-14 on the year, with the Kahoks being eliminated at 9-20.

