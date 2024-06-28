GRANITE CITY – Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the victim in the fatal crash in Granite City on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Nonn identified the victim as Gerald D. Lewallen III, 21, of Pontoon Beach. The crash occurred after Granite City Police attempted to stop Lewallen's 2005 Dodge Ram on State Route 3.

According to preliminary information, Lewallen was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police terminated the pursuit shortly after it began to minimize risk to the public due to the aggressive manner in which the vehicle was fleeing.

Lewallen's vehicle was later found crashed on Niedringhouse Avenue near 16th Street in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lewallen was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on June 27, 2024, by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Sakina Vernor. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled to help determine the cause of death, and routine toxicological testing will be conducted to check for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

The case remains under investigation by the Granite City Police Department, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Lewallen are pending.

More like this: