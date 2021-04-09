Every other week throughout the 2020-21 school year, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 features a teacher or staff member who is going above and beyond to better serve our students.

This “Staff Spotlight” features GCSD9 Parent Bilingual Liaison/English as a Second Language (ESL) Ruben Carranza.

Mr. Carranza has worked in GCSD9 since 2002, with Mitchell School being his original homeschool. He is responsible for providing translation of district and school documents: such as letters, bulletins, announcements, calendars, notices, web site information, articles, flyers, newsletters, community resources communication, curricular, technology, food services communication and special education.

He also works closely with parents, helping to improve their understanding of GCSD9 and maximizing their involvement in school activities and minimize any linguistic barriers.

"I found the first letter I received from the Granite City School District when I was hired for the first time. OMG, almost 19 years of my beautiful life," Carranza said.

Let’s get to know Mr. Carranza …

Where did you grow up? Cozumel, Mexico. Then I moved to Mexico City.

Family? In the states, I have a Mom and a Daughter. Back in Mexico lots of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

What do you enjoy most about your job? Helping the Hispanic community.

Who is someone you look up to and why? Bruce Lee, because he taught me that life is all about your state of mind, and I believe that is true!

Favorite food? Sushi, chicken wings, pork steaks, barbeque ribs.

Favorite vacation spot? Australia (Shark Bay), Montana (Yellowstone National Park).

What are your hobbies outside of work? Eating out and trying different things. I also watch sports like MMA and tennis.

What challenges have you faced in your job during the COVID-19 pandemic? Communicating with families was a real challenge.

Share a fun fact about you. I used to create voices for Mexican television.

