SPRINGFIELD – As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools throughout the state. Granite City and Collinsville in Madison County were part of the fake threat calls.

Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls. The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann had this statement about the fake threat at their high school: "As communicated on Thursday, the Granite City Police Department was alerted to a possible threat at Granite City High School. Granite City Police responded, swept the complex, and found the threat to be non-credible."

Collinsville Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich made the following statement this week: "After interaction with the caller, CPD determined the threat to be non-credible and a hoax. Following conversations between law enforcement and school officials, additional officers were sent to CHS out of an abundance of caution, but no further response was necessary."

Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.

Counties in Illinois that have reported calls as of today include:

City

County

City

County

Champaign

Champaign County

Springfield

Sangamon County

Chicago

Cook County

Freeport

Stephenson County

Aurora

DuPage County

Marion

Williamson County

Carbondale

Jackson County

Rockford

Winnebago County

Murphysboro

Jackson County

Mount Vernon

Jefferson County

Vienna

Johnson County

Dixon

Lee County

Decatur

Macon County

Granite City

Madison County

Collinsville

Madison County

Centralia

Marion County

Bloomington

McLean County

Jacksonville

Morgan County

Peoria

Peoria County

Pittsfield

Pike County

Eldorado

Saline County

