Granite City Closes School Building For In-School Learning On Tuesday Because of Inclement Weather
February 15, 2021 2:29 PM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has made the decision to close school buildings for in-person learning on Tuesday, February, 16. Frigid temperatures and low wind chills along with unsafe road conditions have prompted this decision.
Students and teachers will defer to remote e-learning schedules and attendance will also be taken on Google Classroom remotely.
