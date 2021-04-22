GRANITE CITY – As COVID vaccination restrictions are eliminated and more people qualify, Chestnut Family Health Centers in Granite City, and Bloomington, are providing the vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. There is no co-pay for those with insurance. The vaccine is free of charge to those without health insurance.

Chestnut Family Health Center provides primary health care for people of all ages. Vaccinations are open to the general public; a person does not have to be a health center patient to take advantage. Anyone interested can make an appointment by going to www.chestnut.org/covid19. Locations are as follows:



Chestnut Family Health Center

702 W. Chestnut St.

Bloomington, IL 61701

Chestnut Family Health Center

50 Northgate Industrial Drive

Granite City, IL 62040

Chestnut Family Health Center (CFHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which is a community-based health care provider that receives funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program. CFHC provides comprehensive, high-quality, personal primary care services in under-served areas. The Center is a program of Chestnut Health Systems. More at www.chestnutfamilyhealth.org

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org

