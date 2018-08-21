GRANITE CITY – The special Granite City Community School District 9 board meeting originally set for 5 p.m. tonight, has been postponed, Superintendent Jim Greenwald announced Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was scheduled after a situation that developed from a special photo shoot with the dance team that was done with a standalone Granite City Police car for a promotion. The photography was shared on social media and created a controversy that has developed over the past two weeks. The Granite City Police were not present at the time of the photo session.

The school district issued this statement about the meeting: “The board and administration have revisited the need for a special board meeting and determined there was no longer a need to go on with the meeting. As this is a personnel matter, the board of education and administration have no further comment.”

No word has been released if any of the dance team members will face disciplinary consequences for the photo session or the future of the dance coach. The dance coach was positioned on top of the police car in one of the photos.

