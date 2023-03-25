WASHINGTON PARK - A search is ongoing for a missing person from Granite City - Josh Amos - in the East St. Louis/Washington Park area.

Josh AmosJosh was last reported seen in East St. Louis.

Authorities speculate Josh may have gotten a ride with someone in that area or walked.

Josh is described as having an athletic build at 5-10 to 5-11, 190-195 pounds with chest tattoos and a cross on his left bicep, and tattoos on his right lower arm.

He is last known to be wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie (most likely North Face) and walks with a slight limp. He has not been seen or heard from seen the evening of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

If anyone has seen or heard from Josh Amos, please reach out to any of these numbers:

618) 967-1027

(618) 219-0830

(618) 866-3772

