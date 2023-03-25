Josh is described as having an athletic build at 5-10 to 5-11, 190-195 pounds with chest tattoos and a cross on his left bicep, and tattoos on his right lower arm.

He is last known to be wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie (most likely North Face) and walks with a slight limp. He has not been seen or heard from seen the evening of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

If anyone has seen or heard from Josh Amos, please reach out to any of these numbers:

618) 967-1027

(618) 219-0830

(618) 866-3772