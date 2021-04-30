GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2021 inductees who will be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, November 12, at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC). Induction ceremonies begin at 7 p.m.



Ticket information will be available on Sept. 1, in addition to a live stream of the ceremony on the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame Facebook Page: facebook.com/GCSportsHallofFame.

The Class of 2021 features 13 former student-athletes, three teams and two special recognition awards:

Individuals

Bob Batey - Soccer, Basketball, Baseball (1980)

Kyle Briggs - Football, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball (1997)

Stephanie (Brandt) Chavosky - Volleyball, Basketball, Track (1997)

Randy DeRousse - Soccer (1980)

Jennifer (Debevc) Dutko - Soccer (1989)

Keri (Weckman) Haefner - Tennis (1990)

Freddie Lane - Football, Track (2001)

Joe Markel - Tennis (1996)

Justin McMillian - Soccer (1996)

Article continues after sponsor message

Jenny (Baker) Milburn - Diving (1992)

Danny Patterson - Football, Baseball (1981)

Staci (Dowdy) Riggio - Soccer (1995)

TJ Slay - Wrestling (1995)

Special Recognition

Tate Merten

Haig Nighohossian

Teams

1985 GCHS Hockey

1990 GCHS Boys Soccer

1991 GCHS Football

With the addition of the Class of 2021, the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame boasts 339 individual honorees and 41 teams. The Hall of Fame is located on the south end of the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex in Granite City.

Selection criteria for admission to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame require inductees to be a native of Granite City or have been affiliated with Granite City organized teams or activities. Inductees must be at least 35 years of age by January 1 of the year to be inducted. Beginning in 1994, the Sports Hall of Fame began granting special recognition awards to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary sponsorship, support or dedication to Granite City athletic causes.

For more information about the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, please visit the Granite City Alumni Association website: www.granitecityalumni.org.

More like this:

Related Video: