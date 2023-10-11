GRANITE CITY - Thursday night is going to be a special night for a very special person - Alex Paz.

Granite City and Collinsville will jointly host the Inaugural Paz Cup game for one of its own, Paz. The game between the Warriors and Kahoks is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Gene Baker Field, 3148 Fehling Road, Granite City.

Paz is a 1979 Granite City High grad and was a former GCHS boys soccer member. He also now resides in Collinsville and has made enormous contributions to the school and the city with his photography skills.

Granite City High School and Collinsville High School will unite as one to lend a helping hand to one of its own.

Paz recently was diagnosed with liver cancer and is in need of a liver transplant. Paz, who played all four years under legendary head coach Gene Baker, is the owner of PazImages and a fixture in both the Granite City and Collinsville communities.

The two schools will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, for a boys' soccer matchup at Gene Baker Field in Granite City for the Inaugural Paz Cup, a traveling trophy that will be presented to the winning team yearly by Paz at the conclusion of the match between GCHS and CHS.

Chris Mitchell, a spokesperson for Granite City School District, said students from both high schools will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the game, in addition to accepting donations. Proceeds from the sale and 50/50 raffle are going to benefit Paz and his battle.

This is the schedule for Thursday night of the Paz Cup festivities:

SCHEDULE

5 p.m. – Granite vs. Collinsville Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

6:30 p.m. – Granite City vs. Collinsville Varsity Boys Soccer

7:15 p.m. – GCHS Pep Band & GCHS Dance Team Halftime Performances

