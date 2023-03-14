GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Alumni Association is announcing a scholarship for graduating students of Granite City High School entering into the healthcare professions. This scholarship will as- sist students starting their fields of study in a healthcare-related field and is being sponsored by 1967 GCHS graduate Dr. Barbara Fifield Brandt. “Today, hospitals and clinics are experiencing growing shortages of health professionals, especially nurses as well as primary care and mental health clinicians. To meet the growing workforce challenges in caring for our citizens, it is imperative that we spark and nurture an interest in healthcare careers when students are in high school or earlier by providing opportunities and removing obstacles,” stated Dr. Brandt.

Barbara Fifield Brandt, PhD, EdM, FNAP is the Founding Director of the National Center for Interprofessional Practice and Education at the University of Minnesota (UMN). Dr. Brandt is a tenured professor in the UMN College of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmaceutical Care and Health Systems. She served as associate vice president for education in the UMN Academic Health Center from 2000-2017 and principal investigator and statewide director of the United States Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Minnesota Area Health Education Center from 2002-2013.

Dr. Brandt administratively led the creation of academic health center-wide inter-professional programs: the AHC Office of Education, Health Careers Center, the Inter-professional Education and Resource Center, the Minnesota Area Health Education Center from 2002-2013, the Center for Inter-professional Education, the Center of Allied Health Programs, the Academy of Excellence in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, and 1Health inter-professional curriculum framework.

Dr. Brandt’s areas of scholarly focus centers on how professionals learn in practice, called workplace learning; reimagining academic-community partnerships, called the Nexus, especially for rural and underserved populations; optimizing workforce development of teams; educational design of inter-professional practice and education; the history of inter-professional practice and education; and knowledge generation using inter-professional informatics.

Dr. Brandt is a 1967 graduate of Granite City High School and Wall of Fame honor recipient for her work in healthcare education and practicum.

Link to the scholarship application: https://www.granitecityalumni.org/brandt-healthcare- professions-scholarship

