ALTON - The football teams of Granite City and Alton High Schools engaged in a new Week Zero scrimmage on Friday night at Public School Stadium, in an event that went well for both sides as the IHSA football season officially begins next week.

In a new IHSA rule that took effect this season, schools are allowed to compete against each other in a modified controlled scrimmage in the week before the start of the regular season. Each team is given a total of 24 offensive plays, in order to cover various situations, in full uniform and pads. The new rule passed with flying colors on both sides as the two teams continued preparing for their opening day opponents.

"I thought it went well tonight," said Alton head coach Cody Markle. "We were firing on all cylinders, I think it just helped up physically and mentally for week one next week I think it'll be a great match-up."

The Redbirds open next Friday at home against Belleville Althoff Catholic, and Markle is looking ahead to the first game. And he's also glad that both teams came out of the scrimmage without any injuries.

"We got out of it without any injuries," Markle said, "the kids were fired up, and I just think it was good for the boys to see some competition and to see how we've done this summer."

The Redbirds have made tremendous progress during the summer workout season, and the progress has shown during preseason practice. Markle is very optimistic about the team having a successful season.

"I believe so," an enthusiastic Markle said, "If the boys stick together, and fight for each other, we'll have a successful season. The biggest thing is we've seen the improvement from last season to this season, both in terms of the boys and the coaching staff. and we've seen the commitment."

The Warriors also played well, and are getting ready for their opener next week against Triad at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field next week. and new head coach Steve Roustio really liked what he saw from his team against Alton.

"I felt our kids did a nice job of competing tonight, especially on inside run defense," Roustio said. "The things that I saw that were problematic all have a solution for. Some of it can be addressed in various drill work, some of it can be addressed not so much with personnel changes, but actually making some adjustments in some fundamentals and techniques that can be grepped during practice"

Roustio went in not being sure of what to expect in the scrimmage, but has become a fan of the new week zero format.

"I truly believe that this week zero provide us an opportunity to prepare for Triad," Roustio said, "simply in terms of the type of effort level required each and every down on a Friday night. That cannon be replicated in an inter-squad scrimmage."

Roustio was also proud of his players and their efforts, and knows they'll be ready to go next week against the Knights.

"Our kids have done a nice job of being coached up and tweaking various things to make themselves better football players," Roustio said, "and I think this film will help correct mistakes that we made tonight. What more can our ask of the kids but to play hard, to be coachable, and make corrections and adjustments?"

He's also feeling very positive about the season ahead, and remains upbeat about turning things around in Granite.

"It's important that we stay positive and constantly look for ways to make our football program better each and every practice and each and every game," Roustio said "If we can do that, I have no doubt that we'll get this thing turned around."

