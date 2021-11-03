ALTON - The lights will be shining bright and the display should be back to normal again at this year's Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park in Alton.

Lead Grandpa Gang member Dick Alford said the group has been very busy in preparation for the annual lights display.

Christmas Wonderland opens its gates the day after Thanksgiving on November 25 and lasts until December 27.

Alford said everything is "pretty much on track" for this year's display.

"We are reinstating all of our displays because last year we didn't have them with the COVID-19 Pandemic," he said.

Alford said the hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A suggested fee of $7 for cars and small vans, and $1 per person on vehicles holding more than 10 people is suggested.

The 2020 Christmas Wonderland display was limited, Alford said because of the pandemic.

"We are reinstating the Enchanted Forest," he said. "Clubs and schools will decorate trees and they are voted on for a winner. We will have a walk-thru the Monday after Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. We will still not have the Santa Claus House because it is a confined area."

Alford said about 12-15 Grandpa Gang volunteers have been stringing lights daily from 8 a.m. to noon and they have "a good crew." He also praised the many volunteer groups who operate the gate during the holiday season.

"We couldn't do it without all the volunteers," Alford said. "We are excited about this year's display."

