Left to Right: Village Clerk Sue Lowrance, Barry Hosto, employee Courtney Yates, Ron Tanner of Liberty Bank, The Grindhouse Cafe owners John and Julie Yates, Matt Liebheit of Liberty Bank, employee Sandy Hutchins, Dale Blachford of Liberty Bank and Mayor Alan Winslow at the grand opening ceremony Friday at The Grindhouse Cafe located in the Liberty Bank Complex in Bethalto.