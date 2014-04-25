Left to Right: Village Clerk Sue Lowrance, Barry Hosto, employee Courtney Yates, Ron Tanner of Liberty Bank, The Grindhouse Cafe owners John and Julie Yates, Matt Liebheit of Liberty Bank, employee Sandy Hutchins, Dale Blachford of Liberty Bank and Mayor Alan Winslow at the grand opening ceremony Friday at The Grindhouse Cafe located in the Liberty Bank Complex in Bethalto.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 14, 2023 - Marquette Catholic HS Mega Raffle Tickets on Sale: $50,000 Prize

Sep 13, 2023 - Saturday: Go Gold Kid’s Fest is Fun Day to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

Jul 26, 2023 - Two Facing Drug Charges In Greene County

Jun 12, 2023 - Pride Inc. Announces 2023 Garden Tour Plans

Aug 22, 2023 - ‘Bike Bus’ Rolls Into Action to Encourage Middle School Students to Try Biking to School

 