GODFREY – On Saturday, Oct 3, Germania Brew Haus will hold a grand opening for their new location at 5775 Godfrey Road in Monticello Plaza in Godfrey, kicking it off with $2 regular-sized drinks from 7 a.m.-noon and opening their doors to the public from noon-2 p.m.

Owner’s Carolyn, Jared, and Ben Brynildsen said this about the grand opening: “While we will not be opening the lobby permanently until state restrictions are lifted, we want to show off the space during this time frame to celebrate.”

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders, many restaurants and bars are operating on a limited capacity, with pickup only.

The new Germania Brew Haus location in Monticello Plaza in Godfrey, IL is an expansion to the will be the Germania Brew Haus franchise. The owners Jared (Alton, IL native) and Carolyn Brynildsen (Troy, IL native) are married active duty military officers in the Army and Air Force, respectively. Ben Brynildsen, Jared’s youngest brother, rounds out the owner-team, while also serving as the General Manager. The Germania Brew Haus team has thrived due to the loyalty of key employees and undoubtedly the support of the local community. They strive to provide the best product and best customer service at every visit.



“Although we’ve been operating for a little over a month (late-July), the Grand Opening is our announcement to the community that we are here to serve the public," said Carolyn Brynildsen, Germania Brew Haus, Co-Owner. "We’ve adapted our opening hours over the last month to meet the demand we received via social media, and we look forward to getting to know the Godfrey community better, so that we can shape our future endeavors to their needs and desires.”

“The deals during Grand Opening will go through noon - drive through only. Then, from noon to 2 p.m., customers will be able to order inside in the lobby (as well as the drive through) and walk-through the transformation that’s taken place over the last few months, an undertaking nearly singlehandedly carried out by another of Jared’s and Ben’s brothers - Stephen Brynildsen. Although we will not have a 'dine-in' option on Saturday due to current state restrictions, we wanted to showcase the hard work that has gone into this project, and give patrons a sneak-peek into what the interior looks like, and what they might look forward to, when we’re allowed to open the interior (when state restrictions are lifted).

“We really wanted our second location to have a drive through to ensure people who may lack the time or accessibility to walk inside during a pandemic, could still enjoy our offerings. The drink menu will look similar if you’ve visited our Alton flagship location.”

Carolyn said they are overwhelmed by the support of the community since they opened our Alton location in 2017, but especially through this pandemic.

"We are thrilled that they have adapted to various measures we’ve taken at both locations just as well as our staff has, to keep everyone safe," she said.

With the success of Germania Brew Haus in Downtown Alton, it is no wonder Germania was looking to expand their brand. After talking to the Store Manager Joe Groppel, he mentioned a lot of Germania’s success is from how, “We pride ourselves on quick and efficient service with a friendly approach.”

Monticello Plaza runs between Godfrey and Jerseyville, across from Lewis and Clark Community College with plenty of traffic and brings a local presence to an area congested with fast food chains.

Groppel agreed said the new Godfrey location has been very well received. The drive-thru coffee express always has business throughout the day and night.

"It seems to be a huge hit," he said. "Hopefully, the new location will help Germania stand its ground among chains and continue to serve the community."

