Grand Opening Celebration Worden Community Park
July 3rd festivities include car show, baseball, fireworks and more
Worden’s new twenty-five acre “Community Park” will officially open to the public on Saturday
July 3 2010.
The all-day (10am-10pm) Grand Opening Celebration includes
• Worden Police Department Car Show (register by noon / prizes 3.30pm)
• Exhibition Baseball featuring the Worden Wolverines
• Edwardsville High School Chamber Ensemble (1.30pm)
• Food/Drinks
• Ribbon Cutting (2pm)
• Face painting, magician and puppet shows
• Sports Themed Raffle (with prizes donated by SIUE Athletics, EHS Athletics,
Gateway Grizzlies and more)
• Horseshoes Pit Dedication & Tournament
• Atomic DJ – Kurt Lane
• See the progress on the “Those Who Serve” monument and buy a brick
• Fireworks Display at Dusk
First 100 kids (under 15) will receive free St. Louis Rams Bag!
For more information on the Car Show please call Chief Grammar – 459-2240
To volunteer call Natasha 618-459-2199
