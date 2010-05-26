Grand Opening Celebration Worden Community Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. July 3rd festivities include car show, baseball, fireworks and more



Worden’s new twenty-five acre “Community Park” will officially open to the public on Saturday

July 3 2010.



The all-day (10am-10pm) Grand Opening Celebration includes

• Worden Police Department Car Show (register by noon / prizes 3.30pm)

• Exhibition Baseball featuring the Worden Wolverines

• Edwardsville High School Chamber Ensemble (1.30pm)

• Food/Drinks

• Ribbon Cutting (2pm)

• Face painting, magician and puppet shows

• Sports Themed Raffle (with prizes donated by SIUE Athletics, EHS Athletics,

Gateway Grizzlies and more)

• Horseshoes Pit Dedication & Tournament

• Atomic DJ – Kurt Lane

• See the progress on the “Those Who Serve” monument and buy a brick

• Fireworks Display at Dusk



First 100 kids (under 15) will receive free St. Louis Rams Bag!



For more information on the Car Show please call Chief Grammar – 459-2240

