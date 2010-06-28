Family friendly festivities include car show, baseball, fireworks and more

“Worden Community Park” will officially open to the public on Saturday July 3 2010 with a family friendly schedule of events (first 100 kids under 15 to bring their parents to the Information Booth will receive a free bag courtesy of the St. Louis Rams).

8am-Noon Car Show Registration

10am-9.00pm Raffle / Information Booth Open

10am-6.00pm Worden Wolverines Dunking Booth

11am-8pm Food / Drinks Booth Open

Noon-5pm Horseshoes Court Dedication & Tournament

1.30pm Edwardsville High School Chamber Ensemble

2.00pm Ribbon Cutting

2.45-4.45pm Worden Wolverines Exhibition Baseball (kids battle the grown ups!)

3.00-9.00pm Professor Longhair (Magician/Face Painting/Puppet Shows)

3.00-7.00pm Raingutter Regatta - Hamel Cub Scouts Pack 53

3.30pm Car Show Prizes Announced

5.00-8.00pm Popcorn Wagon Open (free popcorn!)

5.00pm-9.00pm Atomic DJ Kurt Lane

8.00-10pm Drinks/Snacks Booth Open

8.15pm Raffle Winners Announced

9.00pm Fireworks

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be no parking available inside the park grounds for this event – golfcart shuttle service will run from designated parking areas to the park all day. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a fun filled day.

Thanks to our sponsors for their generous donations of time, goods and services: American Legion #564, Becki Reilly, Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, Brakhane Family, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chris Stein & Robert (Chick) Fritz Inc., Culvers, DK’s Market, Edwardsville High School Athletic Department, Edwardsville High School Band, Edwardsville School District 7, First National Bank, Gateway Grizzlies, Harry’s Disposal, Jim’s IGA, Leo & Jan’s Idle Hour, Lewis & Clark Community College, Madison County Transit, Q-Trip Edwardsville, SIUE Athletic Department, SIUE Softball, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, The Edge Bank, Village of Worden, William S. Meyer, Worden Food Market, Worden Parks and Recreation Committee, Worden Fire Department, Worden Lumber Company, Worden Police Department, Yellow Dog. Special thanks to all the volunteers who continue to give generously of their time, enthusiasm and energy.

For more information on the Car Show please call Chief Grammar 618-459-2240.

For more information on the horseshoes tournament call Bob Brakhane 618-692-6602.

Worden Community Park is located at 419 East Kell Street, Worden, IL 62097. Worden is located 15 miles north of Edwardsville, Illinois. The park was made possible by a generous donation of land by the Worden Sportsman’s Club and substantial grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Madison County. The Village of Worden was also a recipient of a “Cardinals Care Grant”. Worden Community Park, almost 25 acres took nearly five years to complete. Hundreds of volunteers from Worden and neighboring communities donated countless hours to realize this ambitious project. The park features two ball diamonds, soccer field, walking trail, two playgrounds, basketball area, picnic pavilions, horseshoes court and more.

More like this: