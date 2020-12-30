ST. LOUIS, MO – A federal grand jury indicted 21-year-old Malik Dorsey and 20-year old Darrion Gardner, both of St. Louis, Missouri, on several armed robbery and brandishing a firearm charges.Dorsey faces two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Gardner faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, on December 5, 2020, Dorsey and Gardner robbed the T-Mobile phone store in Overland while brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On December 7, 2020, Dorsey and Gardner robbed the Universal Wireless phone store in Breckenridge Hills while brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On December 9, 2020, Dorsey attempted to rob the Boost Mobile phone store in Maplewood while brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. During the attempted robbery, a store employee, who feared for his life, shot Dorsey.

Dorsey and Gardner, both out on bond in connection with another robbery, were wearing GPS ankle-monitoring bracelets as a condition of their release during the charged crimes.

Each count of armed robbery or attempted armed robbery carries a penalty of no more than 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Each count of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a penalty of no less than seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Breckenridge Hills, Maplewood, and Overland Police Departments, investigated this case.

