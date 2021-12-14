ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted Carmain Milton for three carjackings in the city of St. Louis that occurred in September 2021. One of the three carjackings resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man.

According to the indictment, on or about September 21, 2021, in the City of St. Louis, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Milton with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm, took from the victim by force, violence, and intimidation a 1998 Toyota Camry.

On or about September 28, 2021, Milton with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm, took from the victim by force, violence, and intimidation a 2016 Audi A6.

That same day, Milton with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm, took from the victim by force, violence, and intimidation a 2004 Honda Element, resulting in the death of the victim.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted after consultation and cooperation from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

