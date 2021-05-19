PEORIA – A grand jury today indicted a Central Illinois man, John W. Beck, 54, of Mechanicsburg, Ill., for allegedly committing four robberies over a two-week period in April 2021.

The indictment alleges that Beck committed four robberies in three Central Illinois counties from April 8 to April 20, 2021. The robberies include the April 8, 2021 robbery of the Dollar General in Buffalo, Ill., in Sangamon County; robbery of the Odell Bank, Odell, Ill., in Livingston County, on April 9, 2021; robbery of the Fast Stop Store, also in Odell, Ill., on April 17, 2021; and, the armed bank robbery of Elmwood Community Bank, in Elmwood, Ill, Peoria County, on April 20, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beck was arrested in Springfield, Ill. on April 21, 2021 on warrants issued by Livingston County and the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has remained in the custody of law enforcement in Livingston County. His date for appearance in federal court has not been set.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are up to 25 years in prison for armed bank robbery (one count) and up to 20 years in prison for two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, known as the Hobbs Act, and one additional count of bank robbery.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the FBI-Springfield Division; the U.S. Marshals Service; the sheriffs’ offices for Livingston, Edgar, Sangamon, Peoria and DeWitt counties, the Springfield Police Department, and the Elmwood Police Department. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Darilynn J. Knauss is representing the government in the prosecution.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: