ALTON – Alton High School’s 2021-2022 football season officially began this week! Not only is this a new season, but it is also a season that will hopefully feature minimal complications due to COVID-19. The Redbirds are certainly ready to bring something positive to this year after the pandemic-stricken 2020-2021 season, and three leaders to drive the Red charge are Graham McAfoos, Jaxson Sheets, and Keith Gilchrese.

When asked what these three players were excited for as they progress into the new season, the three Redbird stars said:

Graham McAfoos, Junior QB: “I’m looking forward to some of the extra guys that we have that we didn’t have last year. We have some more talent and then our guys from last year getting stronger. That is what I am looking forward to!”

Jaxson Sheets, Junior Center OL/DL: “I am here to win games. I am glad we got more people out here this year than we did last year. Last year, we struggled a little bit, but I am hoping for a better record this year.”

Keith Gilchrese, Sophomore RB: “I’m looking forward to building as a team. Last year was kind of a struggle. I just like to see everyone out here. I am ready to win some games!”

It was evident the players were motivated and engaged as they prepared for the new season. Effort levels seemed to ramp up, and everywhere you looked someone was giving 110 percent. Something had to contribute to this observable level of hustle, and the answer from Alton’s three players was unanimous: “Brotherhood.” It is quite apparent that the three leaders of the Redbirds football team value camaraderie among their teammates. They credit the family environment for inspiring players to work hard not only for themselves but also for each other.

The coaches play a large part in building an identity and a culture, but the players play an integral part as well. When it comes to the players having their say in the culture, “We like to push. Don’t ever quit. Every single day will be a battle. We try to come out here, especially with the young guys, to make sure they push themselves to become better,” said Keith Gilchrese. On top of this, Sheets and Mcfoos both said fostering a positive environment is another strong focus of the team.

In the end, the players say their motivation is thanks to the ability to compete at an end of season playoffs, and they want to do the best they can for their senior teammates. Running Back Keith Gilchrese punctuated the interview with a strong statement and how they achieve their desired success, “Coach pushes us real hard. He wants the best for us. We love him for that. We’re just ready for the first game against Althoff.”

