Graham, Durbin Introduce Resolution Recognizing National Police Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, introduced a resolution designating the week of May 14 through 20, 2023 as National Police Week. The resolution was cosponsored by 77 of their colleagues. “It is now more important than ever to honor those who choose to serve in law enforcement. The world in which we live gets more dangerous every day, and we face rising crime and difficulty recruiting the next generation of law enforcement,” said Graham.“They risk their lives every day for our safety. This resolution is a small way to show our appreciation.” Article continues after sponsor message “Police Week is a time when law enforcement officers across the country travel to Washington to meet with lawmakers and honor their peers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Durbin said. “As our country continues to discuss how to make our communities safer, it is important that we keep offering support for law enforcement officers who are serving us with dignity and integrity.” The resolution: Designates the week of May 14 through May 20, 2023, as “National Police Week”;

Expresses unwavering support for law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities;

Recognizes the need to ensure that law enforcement officers have the equipment, training, and resources that are necessary in order to protect the health and safety of the officers while they protect the public;

Recognizes the law enforcement community for continual unseen acts of sacrifice and heroism;

Acknowledges that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored;

Expresses condolences and solemn appreciation to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty; and

Encourages the people of the United States to observe National Police Week by honoring law enforcement personnel and promoting awareness of the essential mission that law enforcement personnel undertake in service to their communities and the United States. Along with Graham and Durbin, the resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Tom Carper (D-Delaware), Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Angus King (I-Maine), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Ben Lujan (D-New Mexico), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey), John Hoeven (R-North Dakota), Gary Peters (D-Michigan), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), Jon Tester (D-Montana), Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia), Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska), Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia), Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Indiana), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Rick Scott (R-Florida), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), Tedd Budd (R-North Carolina), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska), Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), and Katie Britt (R-Alabama). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip