Eryka Graham of Alton qualified for the second day of the state bowling tourney in Rockford today with a score of 1,209 on Friday.

She had an average of 201.5 for the day with scores of 191, 217, 202 in morning for 610 and 167, 175 and 257 for a 599 in the afternoon for 1,209 total.

Article continues after sponsor message

Graham will bowl through the day today as a finalist in the tourney.

Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski said she needed her last game of 257 to qualify for today.

"I am excited just in the way she came back," the coach said. "She threw good shots and cleared up a couple little things. I think she will do well today. Any time in any sport you make it to the last day of the season in post season, it is an accomplishment no matter where you finish."

More like this: