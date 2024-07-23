JACKSONVILLE - State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) announced on July 15 that Tiffany Blasa of Grafton has been selected as the winner of the second round of his 2024 photo contest. Blasa's winning photograph captures an exhibition barn and familiar scenes from the Jersey County Fairgrounds.

"Our county fairs are such a big part of my large rural district, and this picture definitely reminds me of all of the 4-H livestock shows and auctions that I've attended over the years," Davidsmeyer said. "I have so many great memories of county fairs throughout my life, including my traditional birthday corndog. This photo is going to look great in my office!"

The photo contest, open to constituents of all ages in the 100th District, aims to highlight the beauty and diversity of west-central Illinois. Participants are encouraged to submit photographs of local landmarks, wildlife, or events within the district. Entries should be emailed to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com and must include the participant's first and last name, mailing address, email address, and phone number.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contest will continue through 2024, with the final winner to be chosen in the third round on August 15. The 100th District encompasses all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. Additional information and a district map are available at www.CDDavidsmeyer.org.

For further inquiries, Rep. Davidsmeyer can be contacted at 217-243-6221 or via email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

The photo contest runs through 2024 with a final winner chosen in the third round on August 15. The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. Please visit www.CDDavidsmeyer.org for a map of the 100th District.

Please contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 if you have any questions or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

More like this: