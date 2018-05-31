GRAFTON - Sit back and relax to the sounds of summer along the Mississippi River in Grafton as the annual Music in the Park concert series returns for 10 weeks starting June 7 through Aug. 9.

The Grove Memorial Park, at the intersection of Main and Market Streets in Grafton, will once again be home to the free concerts which feature local and regional musicians. This year’s concerts include five new bands who bring a mix of folk rock, classic rock, acoustics and an Indie Bossa Nova beat to the park.

Each Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the historic park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. As in the past, there will be a 50/50 raffle which benefits the Jersey Community High School Band. A canned food drive is also held during the concerts. Steve Pegram from Got Faith accepts canned and dry goods for donations to local food pantries throughout Jersey County. He also serves free lemonade and other treats to concert goers.

“Each year we try to mix up the bands for Music In the Park and I’m really excited about the new and returning groups on this year’s schedule,” said Music in the Park organizer Carla Newton. “This will be a great season for people to make Thursday nights Music in the Park nights.”

Taking the stage this year are newcomers River Town which features folk rock; The BellaBand, an eclectic acoustic harmonic trio; Nightlife, known for its classic rock, Motown and oldies; Centennial Road with acoustic bluegrass and folk; and The Bonbon Plot with a mix of Indie Bossa Nova. Returning favorites include Outlaw Opry, Matt Taul and Friends, Hill Williams, Rockabilly Revival and The Owlz.

There will also be renovations and new addition to the park itself during the concert season, according to Newton. There will be new bathrooms, improved parking and an expanded playground for children, thanks to work by the City of Grafton. The Grove Memorial Park received its name because at one time a grove of pecan trees stood where the park has since been developed.

Bands performing under the gazebo with the magnificent background of the Mississippi River include:

June 7: Outlaw Opry (honky tonk country)

June 14: River Town (folk rock)

June 21: Matt Taul and Friends (Americana)

June 28: Hill Williams (classic country)

July 5: The BellaBand (eclectic acoustic harmonic trio)

July 12: Centennial Road (acoustic bluegrass and folk)

July 19: Nightlife (classic rock, Motown and oldies)

July 26: The Bonbon Plot (Indie Bossa Nova)

Aug. 2: The Owlz (classic rock)

Aug. 9: Rockabilly Revival (classic country to rock)

In case of rain, concerts will be canceled. Aug. 16 is being held as a rain date if necessary.

The concerts are free to the public and are sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Jersey State Bank. The concerts are also funded in part by the following businesses: Buena Vista Art, The Cottage at Dagget Hollow, Lagniappe Place, Peace of Quiche, Aflac-Andy Jackson, Grafton Harbor, Tara Point Inn and Cottages, 3rd Chute Bar and Grill, Lucy Mae’s Guest House, The White Pelican Inn, Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream, The Whole Scoop, and Count-Me Inn.

For more information, follow the concerts on Facebook @GraftonsMusicInThe Park or visit www.EnjoyGrafton.com

