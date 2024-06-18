GRAFTON - There are ten weeks left to enjoy the City of Grafton’s Music in the Park series.

Every Thursday night, community members are invited to Grove Memorial Park in Grafton for an evening of music by local bands. Peg and Mike Brooks, who organize the Music in the Park events, look forward to sharing the experience with their neighbors and loved ones throughout the summer.

“It’s very family-oriented,” Peg said. “When we get going and the music starts, I do live videos but I also walk around and I take pictures, and I post maybe 25–35 pictures of the people in the crowd. And I’ll just walk around with my phone and I’ll look at them and they’ll wave at me, and big smiles, and I just love it.”

Peg and Mike’s daughter Nikki begins singing at 6:30 p.m. She will sing the National Anthem, and then the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. There is also a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go toward the Grafton Chamber of Commerce so they can repair and replace the big American flag in Grafton as needed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next Music in the Park event on June 20, 2024, will feature Tragg Band, followed by Tanglefoot on June 27. Flip the Frog will perform on July 4, then the Gibson Girls on July 11, Rockabilly Revival on July 18, Outlaw Opry on July 25, Hookie on Aug. 1 and The Owls on Aug. 8. The summer will wrap up with Kricket & the Grilled Avocados on Aug. 15 and Trilogy on Aug. 22. Peg also teased a possible bonus concert date on Aug. 29, but no information has been released yet.

Peg noted that the donors allow them to bring in these different bands from around the region. She is very thankful for the donors, many of whom are businesses in Grafton. She added that bands are a little “pricier” these days, and she wants to be able to pay them what they deserve

“I wanted to make sure that we could offer a little bit more to the people that had been playing for us, so I just started reaching out,” Peg explained. “I’m very good at hounding people, and I would just get on Messenger. Any of the businesses in town, I would message, even in Jerseyville.”

With their biggest budget ever this year, Music in the Park has been a lot of fun so far. Peg and Mike encourage people to come out next Thursday, June 20, 2024, to see live music and enjoy the community atmosphere.

“Just the whole night [is great],” Mike added. “We have our own spot that we set up and a lot of family members come and sit there and enjoy the music and have a chance to see each other and visit a little bit in between the songs.”

For more information about Music in the Park, read this article on RiverBender.com.

More like this: