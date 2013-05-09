Grafton’s Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge Remains Open
Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge in Grafton, Illinois has weathered the storms and high water, remaining open throughout spring of 2013. The restaurant that’s known for its excellent Northern Italian pizza also features salads, appetizers, wine and craft beers in a unique building with a veranda across the front and a large deck over a spacious patio bar.
The tables and most of the seating is hand-made – all adding to the restaurant’s back-woods motif. Come up for lunch on Friday!
Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge
220 W. MainGrafton IL.62037
618-786-3955
Open
Wed- Thurs 5 to 1:30 am
Fri, Sat & Sun 11 to 1:30 am
CrazyBeaverPizza.com
