GRAFTON – Grafton's Art in the Park event, which was scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday is yet another local event, which has been canceled due to weather predictions for this weekend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As many as eight inches of rain were deemed possible in the Riverbend area by the St. Louis National Weather Service (NWS) as of Thursday. At least four to six inches are expected as a cold from containing the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon reaches the area from late Friday into late Saturday night.

The Art in the Park event is a free-to-the public extravaganza hosting regional artists with live music, food vendors, art activities and live demonstrations based on its Facebook page. This year's event was set to host several musicians, such as Erin Jo Paddlefoot and Matt Livasy, as well as demonstrations of basket weaving and a potter's wheel.

More like this:

Jan 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Art Fair Takes Applications For 10th Annual Fair In September 2024

Jan 3, 2024 - Explore This Weekend's Upcoming Events

Feb 12, 2024 - Lydia Fite Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month

Feb 19, 2024 - From Driveway Sales to Gallery Display: Milton Artist of the Month Talks Inspiration

Oct 27, 2023 - L&C Celebrates Successful Art Faculty Exhibition Opening

 