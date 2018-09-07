GRAFTON – Grafton's Art in the Park event, which was scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday is yet another local event, which has been canceled due to weather predictions for this weekend.

As many as eight inches of rain were deemed possible in the Riverbend area by the St. Louis National Weather Service (NWS) as of Thursday. At least four to six inches are expected as a cold from containing the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon reaches the area from late Friday into late Saturday night.

The Art in the Park event is a free-to-the public extravaganza hosting regional artists with live music, food vendors, art activities and live demonstrations based on its Facebook page. This year's event was set to host several musicians, such as Erin Jo Paddlefoot and Matt Livasy, as well as demonstrations of basket weaving and a potter's wheel.

