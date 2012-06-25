Grafton Zipline Ribbon Cutting
Grafton, Illinois – June 22, 2012: Mayor Tom Thompson cut a red ribbon signifying the ‘official’ opening of Grafton Zipline Adventures. The Zipline first accepted riders on May 5 in what was explained by Jeff Lorton – owner of the enterprise as a soft opening. Since the soft opening, nearly 1,000 riders have soared through the woods and over a valley that was cut by the Illinoan Glacier about 13,000 years ago.
The Zipline adventure covers 1.75 miles and offers views that were only available to native birds. New state-of-the-art equipment and thorough attention to safety by the GZA guides makes your adventure in and over the woods a worry free and unforgettable time. Call to make reservations so you can be one of those who can say ‘I zipped Grafton’!
