Grafton Zipline Grand Opening

We are excited to announce the Grand Opening of St. Louis Metro's newest attraction, Grafton Zipline Adventures. Our Grand Opening is on Friday June 22, 2012 from 12 pm – 8 pm. Please come join us for our celebration. We will have discounted tours and free food and drink. Please RSVP by June 15, 2012 by emailing your reply to jasonm.grafton@gmail.comand let me know how many people and their names. Please feel free to bring your own promotional material to promote your own business as this will be a great opportunity to network your own business with other professionals as yourself. We also offer discounted pricing for team building as well. We look forward to seeing you there. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to let us know.