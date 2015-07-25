For some businesses in the Grafton community, the fireworks display at the Loading Dock on Friday, July 24, was a beacon of hope.

The fireworks display, originally scheduled for the July 4th weekend, was delayed as a result of the flood waters creeping up from the mighty Mississippi.

On the 24th, crowds gathered at The Loading Dock, located at 401 Front St. in Grafton. There was not an empty seat in the house as the onlookers scouted out their spots for the big display. Although the crowds expected the fireworks to be shot off on a barge that would be floating in front of The Loading Dock, the fireworks were instead lit on the south side of the property.

Children played on the recently receded Mississippi River banks while parents socialized and enjoyed a few cocktails. Waitresses at The Loading Dock worked tirelessly throughout the evening to ensure that everyone’s whistle was wet and that every customer went home happy and full of the restaurant’s signature food.

When the show finally began, around 9:15 p.m., the crowd went wild as mortars, rockets and other various fireworks exploded in the clear summer sky. The audience was totally dazzled by the pyrotechnics of the over 15-minute long spectacle.

Due to the flooding, businesses saw a steep decrease in customers making their way into the town’s stores. The Whole Scoop, located at 222 E. Main St. in Grafton, was open for business during the town’s flooding. The store is famous for their ice cream, delectable dishes and seasonally fresh produce. The shop also incorporates their seasonal produce, such as blackberries and peaches, into their glacier treats, creating a fresh and healthier option to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

The store’s owner, Kim Baalman-Eberlin, was slightly upset with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s explanation of road closures.

“The way that IDOT explained it, it seemed like there was no possible way to get to Grafton,” Baalman-Eberlin said.

Other routes into Grafton were still open, such as the Clifton Terrace Road entrance to Route 100. Fortunately for The Whole Scoop and several other businesses along Main St., the flooding did not cause her business to close. One of the only restaurants to close was The Hawg Pit.

“We were constantly open,” Baalman-Eberlin said, “we were just extremely quiet most of the time.”

With fireworks finally being shot off, the Summer tourism season in Grafton can successfully resume. This struggle shows that Grafton, a town that constantly battles Mother Nature’s whims, can persevere no matter what.

“I can guarantee you that every room in Grafton is rented this weekend,” Baalman-Eberlin said, “With all of the events coming up, as well as the great beautiful season of fall, we are sure to have an excellent year.”

