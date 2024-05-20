GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will host its first official Sidewalk Sale this weekend.

On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, 2024, visitors can walk through Main Street and enjoy sales from their favorite merchants. This weekend also doubles as a community-wide yard sale, and residents are encouraged to host their own sales. Dan Ebbing, president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, explained that the goal is to bring people to Grafton and support the local businesses.

“Grafton is bustling,” Ebbing said. “The Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the Grafton Tourism and Marketing Committee, we’re there to help our businesses thrive, whatever we can do. This is just another way we want to plug into it.”

Ebbing pointed out that Grafton’s retail area is growing. More stores are moving to Main Street, and the Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be more pleased. They hope the Sidewalk Sale will encourage shoppers to enjoy everything Grafton has to offer. Many of these stores will also have discounts and specials throughout the weekend.

While the community-wide yard sale has been “somewhat unofficial for many years,” Ebbing said, this will be the first official year for the Sidewalk Sale and city-wide yard sale. He hopes it will be the first of many. The Chamber of Commerce and Grafton Tourism and Marketing Committee plan to make it an annual event if all goes well this weekend.

This Saturday, May 25, 2024, also marks the grand opening of the Grafton Art Gallery, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. More information will come soon.

For Ebbing, watching Grafton grow has been a powerful experience. He noted that he loves living in the city. He can’t wait to see visitors and residents enjoying all of the events and specials that Grafton will sponsor this summer.

“I love Grafton. I moved to Grafton nine years ago, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, where’s this place been my whole life?’” Ebbing joked. “It’s a great community.”

For more information about the City of Grafton and their upcoming events, visit Enjoy Grafton on Facebook or check out the official website at GraftonILChamber.com.

