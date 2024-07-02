GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will host its Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 5, 2024, and Chamber Head Dan Ebbing couldn’t be more excited to welcome the community to his hometown.

“It’s going to be a great Friday,” Ebbing said. “Come on in. Spend the weekend with Grafton. It’s a great place to be.”

Fireworks take off around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, depending on cloud coverage and the sunset, Ebbing noted. He said that all of Grafton’s bed-and-breakfasts are almost sold out, and there are just a few openings at the marina for people who want to watch the fireworks from their boats. Otherwise, people are encouraged to stop at Lighthouse Park to enjoy the fireworks together.

Grafton’s retail district will remain open on Friday, so Ebbing hopes to see many community members come down Main Street, enjoy the shopping and have a meal at a local restaurant. This tourism is vital for the city's economy.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The city survives off the taxes that they raise and all the tourism, whether it be entertainment taxes that are attached to the skylift and the zipline and the alpine coaster up in Aerie’s to the food and beverage taxes that are on the restaurants and bars,” Ebbing said. “That is what keeps the City of Grafton afloat.”

In fact, Ebbing encourages people to spend the entire weekend in Grafton and enjoy everything the city has to offer. He said it’s a safe, happy community, and they hope to see a lot of people come to town for the fireworks and to experience Grafton for themselves.

“Grafton is a safe place to come to. It’s just a wonderful community,” Ebbing added. “You might say it’s a step back in time. Everybody enjoys everybody. We’re open-minded; it doesn't matter who you are. Come to Grafton and have fun.”

To learn more about Grafton’s Independence Day celebration, click here.

More like this: