GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will host its fourth annual Sip, Sample & Stroll event.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, community members can walk through Grafton and enjoy samples and shopping. Mary Lillesve, who organizes the event, said that it’s a great chance to get outside and see what Grafton has to offer.

“It is a party that day,” Lillesve said. “Get your tickets, put on your strolling shoes and just be prepared to have a good time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants include 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, Drifters Eats & Drinks, Bloody Bucket, Grafton Harbor, Grafton Oyster Bar, Grafton Pub, Grafton Winery, Hawg Pit, Abigail’s Tap Room, Aeries Winery, GoGo-May’s Sundae Scoop, Bobby G’s and the Grafton Fudge Shop. Attendees can stop at each shop to enjoy a sample and check out what else they have to offer.

The bars are also participating in a blues festival, so there will be live blues music at most of the stops. Lillesve said the Grafton Art Gallery will be open, a week before their grand opening date on May 25, so visitors can stop by and see the gallery’s new space at 301 E. Main Street.

Sip, Sample & Stroll tickets cost $30 and must be purchased by May 12 so the restaurants can prepare their food. On May 18, attendees will meet at Grafton City Hall to collect their wristbands and begin their walk through the historic downtown.

Lillesve noted that the experience is great for business owners, but it’s also a fun time for community members. Sip, Sample & Stroll is sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, and they hope to see many people at the event.

“It’s spring in Grafton, and anytime it’s spring in Grafton, there’s lots going on,” Lillesve said. “It’s our town. Bringing visitors into our town is important for the quality of our life here, so we really want people to come and visit. That’s the Chamber’s mission, to say, ‘Come and visit.’”

For more information about Sip, Sample & Stroll or to purchase your tickets, visit GraftonILChamber.com/Sip-Sample-Stroll.

More like this: