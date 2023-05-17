GRAFTON - Jersey County Circuit Clerk Daniel Schetter presented Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Mayor Morrow with a check in the amount of $5,000 at the City Council meeting on May 16.

Schetter’s goal was to help the smaller cities in Jersey County to bolster government services, and Grafton is one of the beneficiaries. The gift was made possible through his office from traffic ticket revenue in the county.

“We need to work together to help each other and to make our communities safer for everyone,” Schetter said.

Chief Spanton said, “This money will be used to purchase new handheld radios with improved reception, which will enhance officer safety and allow quicker response time.”

The county provided funds last year to transition Grafton police cruisers from analog to digital radios. “We are very grateful for the continued support from the county,” said Mayor Morrow.

Grafton City Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and are live-streamed and recorded on YouTube.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

