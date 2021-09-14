GRAFTON - The City of Grafton Police Department announced today that Dave Womack was promoted to sergeant on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow administered the oath of office Monday night and Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Police Sergeant Peggy O'Neil pinned his new rank.

Sergeant Womack is a five-year veteran of the Grafton Police Department and has a total of 31 years of service as a police officer.

Chief Spanton had this statement about Womack's promotion: “This is a good day for law enforcement and the city of Grafton.”

