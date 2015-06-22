Two controversial issues in Grafton are up for debate.

The Grafton mayor’s office has been inundated with e-mails and calls about a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 23, at City Hall where the aldermen will vote on two serious issues.

The one proposed ordinance would limit outdoor music and the other put limitations on Class A liquor licenses.

E-mails were still pouring in as of Monday morning to Grafton City Hall about people literally up in arms about the proposed ordinance changes. Mayor Tom Thompson expects considerable media coverage, including St. Louis television stations and all the locals to cover the meeting intensely. He also anticipates a wide turnout of people, filling the council chambers. He wishes city officials had time to move the meeting to a larger location other than Grafton City Hall, but it is too late.

Mayor Thompson said these two issues are something the city needs to get over.

“We are getting a lot of bad publicity,” he said. “We need to vote up or down on it, then it needs to be over. I guess we will find out how the aldermen feel about these issues.”

Thompson said he doesn’t think there was enough thought put into the ordinances before they were proposed, looking at the long-term effects to Grafton.

The Grafton mayor said if these measures are approved, it would be devastating to the community. The mayor said he is proud that with all the influx of tax revenue from businesses in Grafton, property taxes have remained constant over the last seven years. If these measures are approved, he said people simply won’t move there because property taxes will have to increase.

“Grafton depends on the sales tax revenue from these businesses to operate the city,” he said. “We have already cut the city budget as much as we can cut it. Without the sales tax revenue, Grafton wouldn’t be Grafton.”

Here are some of the e-mail comments to the mayor:

Article continues after sponsor message

“My husband and I flew from California to have our wedding with our Midwest friends and family. We had an unforgettable wedding and our guests were so impressed with the ambiance and music.”

“The city leaders haven’t considered the taxes that all those businesses bring in to the area.”

“No music? Sounds as silly as no motorcycles!”

“The fact that it is even up for a vote shows the incompetence of the village board.”

“Have they lost their minds? Who with a sound mind would think this could help the Grafton area? Support live music every chance you can.”

“What a disappointment that there are selfish and mean people in town who would try to do this.”

“Sounds like the Loading Dock is getting too successful, more powerful. I guess Grafton aspires to be the new Elsah – aka forgotten ghost. Lighten up Francis!!!!”

“There is a reason that Grafton is one of the ten top places to visit in Illinois in an article. Music being taken away would be like killing the spirit of Grafton.”

“I don’t like the live music. Move it down the road to a place that does like live music and take it away from them.”

“Why is this even on the table? You take away music, you take away your customer base.”

“That’s a city killer. Overpriced wine, food and trinkets won’t be enough.”

“I can’t imagine what type of idiotic alderman would let something so damaging to the businesses and the economy of Grafton be considered. Ridiculous… Was Jesus wrong to dance to music outdoors?”

More like this: