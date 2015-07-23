The Friday night fireworks display in Grafton is both symbolic and important to re-start the tourism season in the river community.

Grafton businesses have dealt with flood conditions for a long period, but Mayor Tom Thompson is positive that it is over and the rest of the season should be strong.

The fireworks will be fired near the Loading Dock in Grafton, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. The Grafton Towboat Festival has been moved to Aug. 1 and 2 on the riverfront, then the Nina and Pinta will come back to Grafton the following week, starting Aug. 6 to 16.

“The Loading Dock is a nice area to launch the fireworks and it will be a spectacular display over the Mississippi River,” Thompson said. “I am confident we will have over 1,000 people easy. We are checking parking areas to make sure everything is ready. Our people are getting Grafton cleaned up for this event.”

Thompson said Tara Point Inn and Cottages has had a lot of calls for reservations this weekend and he said it is important to get the village back on track economically.

“The water is continuing to drop,” he said. “Friday night will be a celebration that Grafton is back in business. I think Hawg Pit will also be open. It is at the lowest point of Grafton near the river. The wineries and shops are open. We want you to come back and enjoy Grafton.”’

