GRAFTON — Over five to seven inches of rain in a short period in the Grafton region for some time inundated Route 100 and Route 3 and affected several side roads, according to city officials.

"We are now in the process of clearing up areas where debris came from the fields," said Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow.

The storm caused a large storm drain under Route 100 to overflow, exacerbating the flooding.

"What happened was the outlet was already blocked with high flood waters, and the additional five inches of rain caused a section of Cedar Street near the Bloody Bucket to collapse," Morrow explained. "We have it blocked off and a contractor is doing emergency work to dig it up, assess it, backfill the street, and put it back in order."

While this section of Cedar Street remains closed, Morrow assured residents that no serious issues have arisen from the closure and there are no injuries to report.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Everything has been cleared except for that one street. By Springfield Street, we saw some flash flooding with one of the bridges, but it is not in use and we are clearing logs off that area," he said.

Despite the flooding, the main city roads remain open, though officials urge caution when driving.

On a positive note, the debris blocking inlets higher up has been cleared, preventing potentially worse flooding. Peggy O’Neal, of Grafton Operations, and police officer Mike Angel and other city officials have been working throughout the afternoon to assist with operations and ensure public safety.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: