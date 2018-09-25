GRAFTON — Grafton Harbor is pleased to announce the opening of a new transient dock known as “D Dock”, the new business of First Mate Boat Sales and the relocation and expansion of River Roads Water Sports. Thanks to Bill Kelley of RiverBills.com for doing the privilege of cutting the ribbon, opening up these opportunities!

D Dock Welcomes Loopers

D Dock has opened up much needed space for our transient boaters, especially our Loopers. Loopers are adventurous people experiencing America’s Great Loop, the 5500-7000 mile trip down the Mississippi, around Key West Florida, up the East Coast, through Canada and the Great Lakes. Grafton Harbor is a destination for our visitors near and far. The past two weeks, the Harbor has welcomed boaters from England, Australia, Indiana, North Carolina, Canada, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Alaska, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Vermont, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Colorado, Kansas, California, Georgia, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Oregon, and Illinois. Grafton Harbor loves our Loopers, and Loopers love Grafton!

Article continues after sponsor message

The new dock will accommodate dinghies to mega yachts.

“First Mate Boat Sales” Loves Boats

First Mates is operated by USCG Master Captains. They would love to share their passion with you with their network of brokers nationwide to help you find that dream boat you’ve always wanted. If you have a boat to sell, no problem, they will put that same network of brokers to work and get your boat sold quickly. You need a boat delivered? They have captains that are at your service to deliver your boat safely. Visit their website at www.firstmateboatsales.com for more information.

River Roads Water Sports sporting a new look!

Not only has RRWS moved to D Dock, they have a new office as well. They still offer the same rentals and tours, they just have a new look. Grafton Harbor welcomes the new addition and wishes Justin Stern and his crew best of luck! Visit their website at www.stljetski.com for their deals.

More like this:

Related Video: