GRAFTON - Grafton Harbor is pleased to announce the opening of a new boat brokerage company. First Mate Boat Sales is ready to assist you in selling or buying your boat! If you are looking to buy a boat, any of the salesmen will find the one you want, assure a fair price and even arrange financing.

They specialize in fresh water boats and take trade-ins. Any of the USCG Captain Sales Agents are available for you every day. If you have a boat to sell, the team has a wide variety of resources to help with that. They will use video marketing, Yacht World listing, digital and email marketing, Google Results, Social Media and boating events to assist in getting your boat sold.

So, if you’re in the market to buy or sell your boat, let the salesmen at First Mate Boat Sales make it easy for you. You can count on any one of the salesmen, Bob Steffen, Joe DeSherlia, Dennis Day, Ken Pfeiffer, Brad Rucker Joe Boarman, Matt Hahn, Bill Ramsdell, Jeff Bock, Mark Muckensturm, and Barry Munsell. There is not a boat too big or too small for these salesmen! For more information, visit the website at www.FirstMateBoatSales.com.

“D” Dock is Ready for Transients: Grafton Harbor, a 5-Anchor Marina, is also pleased to announce the opening of the newly built “D” Dock. This new dock will provide much needed room for those local transient boaters and boats from all over the world to experience the many attractions Grafton has to offer. The new dock will be able to accommodate a multitude of boats from jon boats to large yachts and offer all the 5-Anchor Amenities Grafton Harbor has to offer. This will in turn, bring in more revenue to the business community of Grafton, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grafton Harbor In-Water Boat Show: In celebration of the Grand Opening, Grafton Harbor has invited Boating St. Louis and St. Charles Boat & Motor to display new 2019 Yamaha Sport Boats & Crest Luxury Pontoons. First Mate Boat Sales will also have boats on display. Come check out everything First Mate has to offer!

Ribbon Cutting will take place on Friday, September 21, at 3:00 pm on “D” Dock with a light meal at the ARRR Bar following ceremony. RiverBills.com will have the honors of performing the ribbon cutting.

Boat Show hours will be: Friday, Sept. 21: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday, Sept 22: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, Sept 23: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

More like this:

Related Video: