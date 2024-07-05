GRAFTON - Despite some rising river levels, the Annual Grafton Fireworks display is still on for 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

There will be some changes regarding parking because of rising Mississippi River levels, Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said. He said Grafton’s Raging Rivers also remains open.

The Grafton Loading Dock parking will be open along with several other locations both along the road and other locations that will be marked in the community. The mayor said all the businesses in Grafton will be open on Friday night.

Morrow expects a big night and encourages the public to visit, eat, drink and shop around the historic city.

Morrow recommended that people take a minute to visit the Grafton Art Gallery while in town. He said he personally purchased a remarkable piece of art from a veteran recently.

