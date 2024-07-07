Grafton Faces Minor Flooding with River Cresting at 22.48 Feet
GRAFTON – River levels in Grafton rose to 22.48 feet on July 7, 2024, causing Lighthouse Park and its parking lot to flood.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Despite the high water, local businesses remained unaffected and continued operations as usual.
The river crested at 22.48 feet, reaching its peak today. This crest placed Grafton in a minor flood stage, as the official flood stage for the area is 20 feet.
On Sunday, the town of Grafton remained busy, with the flooding having no significant impact on local commerce.
More like this: