GRAFTON – River levels in Grafton rose to 22.48 feet on July 7, 2024, causing Lighthouse Park and its parking lot to flood.

Despite the high water, local businesses remained unaffected and continued operations as usual.

The river crested at 22.48 feet, reaching its peak today. This crest placed Grafton in a minor flood stage, as the official flood stage for the area is 20 feet.

On Sunday, the town of Grafton remained busy, with the flooding having no significant impact on local commerce.

